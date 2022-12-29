Devin Booker is out for the next four weeks. The Phoenix Suns all-star guard is currently suffering from a left groin strain.

“It’s the nature of a guy who puts in a lot of work and lays everything on the line,” Suns coach Monty Williams said.n. “You’re going to run into this from time to time. I’m actually grateful, you know, that it wasn’t worse.”

Earlier this season, Booker was out with hamstring and groin injuries. Despite his limited availability, Booker averaged 27.1 points per game in what would have been an easy 2023 NBA All-Star selection.

Advertisement

The Suns currently sit at 20-15.