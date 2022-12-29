Derek Carr has been benched. This Sunday, when the Las Vegas Raiders will face the San Francisco 49ers, the Raiders will start Jarret Stidham.

Not only will Carr not start, but rookie free agent Chase Garbers will also serve as the backup. According to ESPN, Carr will step away from the team for the remainder of the season to not be a distraction. A source notes both sides thought his absence “was best.”

“Obviously, I don’t think anybody was excited about it in here,” Adams said. “You know, him being one of my really good friends and the reason why I came here in the first place, I mean, I wouldn’t be here right now if he wasn’t here, so I think everybody knows how I feel about him.

“And with that said, there’s a process of how things go, and I’m not going to sit here and go on and on, but obviously I support my guy and we’ve got to finish the season out the best way we can possible with all things considered.”

Many believe the benching could be a way of maintaining Carr’s health for the potential of moving on this offseason.

For the season, the Raiders are 6-9, clinging to dim playoff hopes.