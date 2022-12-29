Artists have a tendency to go years without dropping a project. We understand that artists are people too and have lives and responsibilities and things outside of music that needs their attention. But sometimes the wait in between albums can get too long, resulting in fans asking their favorite artists “where’s the album at?” This list explores the artists that fans are wondering when their next album is coming.

1. Rihanna

Year of Last Album: 2016

The last time Rihanna dropped an album, Obama was president. It’s been 6, nearly 7 years since we have gotten a Rihanna album. Despite having not dropped music in years, Rihanna has managed to stay in the spotlight, but as a businesswoman. Since 2016 she has immensely grown her Fenty brand and earlier this year gave birth to her son with longtime love interest ASAP Rocky. She released a track for the Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever movie, and was even photographed leaving the studio, leaving many to believe that new music is on the way.

2. Frank Ocean

Year of Last Album: 2016

Much like Rihanna, the last time Frank Ocean dropped an album, Obama was president. Nearly 7 years after dropping the critically acclaimed Blond, Frank Ocean has only been in the news a handful of times. He has teased a few songs, here and there, he started his Blonded Radio in 2017, revealed his fashion project Homer in August of 2021, and released a 9-minute song on Blonded Radio on Christmas Day 2021. Much like Rihanna, no other 2 people on this list could only drop 2 projects in the last decade and still hold this much musical relevancy.

3. PartyNextDoor

Year of Last Album: 2020

PartyNextDoor released his last album just a couple years ago as the entire world began to quarantine due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Partymobile was released to mix reviews, but who is to say the reception wouldn’t have been better if people were outside and actually able to enjoy the album. Regardless, die hard PND fans are eagerly awaiting the Canada native’s next project, or hit song.

4. Cardi B

Year of Last Album: 2018

Cardi B’s meteoric rise to success should be studied by artists around the world. Shortly after the release of “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi skyrocketed and became one of the hottest rappers out. In February of 2018, she and her label decided to capitalize on that success and drop one of the best and biggest albums of that year, earning her numerous Grammy nominations and a win for Best Rap Album. Since then, she has released a handful of singles including “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, and “Up,” which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. While she has not released another album in going on 5 years, Cardi has become a household name and an icon in the culture. But still, where’s the album at?

5. Nicki Minaj

Year of Last Album: 2018

Nicki Minaj, along with a couple names on this list, seem to be the only artists actually about to drop an album. The only question is, is “when?” Nicki started the year off, fresh from a social media hiatus, with “Do We Have A Problem?” featuring Lil Baby. This was followed up with “Bussin” which also featured Baby and “We Go Up,” featuring Fivio Foreign. Later in the year she collabed with Coi Leray for “Blick Blick,” and would go on to release the Dr. Luke produced “Super Freaky Girl,” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was frequently used on TikTok.

6. Polo G

Year Of Last Album: 2021

Polo G has been relatively quiet since he released his 2021 album Hall Of Fame, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 200, and his single “Rapstar” which became his first #1 song on Billboard Hot 100. His silence however has many people speculating that the Chicago native has big up his sleeve for 2023. Watch out.

7. City Girls

Year Of Last Album: 2020

City Girls first came to prominence in 2018 after being featured in Drake’s “In My Feelings” music video. Shortly after, they were signed to Quality Control and dropped their debut album Girl Code, which spawned the single “Act Up.” Their 2020 follow up album did not hit quite as hard as the first, maybe due to the fact that it was leaked the day before it was set to release and was released just a couple months after the beginning of the pandemic. Self proclaimed city girls around the world weren’t able to enjoy the album as they would have under different circumstances, which begs the question, will JT and Caresha come back and drop a album to have summer 2023 on lock?

8. Swae Lee

Year of Last Album: 2018

It has been nearly 5 years since the release of SR3MM, the triple disc album that included S3RMM, Swae Lee’s debut studio album Swaecation, and Slim Jxmmi’s Jxmtro. Out of the 3 albums, critics were more drawn to Swaecation, leading many to want Swae Lee to continue to drop solo projects. While the brothers are still planning to drop Sremm4Life and released 3 accompanying singles in 2022, many are expecting Swae Lee to drop another solo project.

9. Schoolboy Q

Year of Last Album: 2019

Schoolboy Q has been extremely quiet since the release of is 2019 album “Crash Talk,” which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Hot 200. In 2022, he released a single “Soccer Dad,” and even starred in a Tiger Woods Nike commercial as well. However, now that it seems as if the whole TDE roster has dropped, it is time for Schoolboy to drop as well.

10. Trippie Redd

Year of Last Album: 2021

Trippie Redd has been extremely quiet in 2022 since the release of his 2021 album Trip At Knight, which featured Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, and others. Despite his silence, Redd signed a $30 million dollar deal with 10k Projects. With this new deal its sure that he will have music coming out very soon.