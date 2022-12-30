According to several confirmed reports, Obadiah Malone, the brother of Chrisean Rock, has been arrested and charged with first degree attempted murder on Tuesday(December 27) in Baltimore.



Malone, who goes by “Mookie”, is accused of shooting a 39-year-old man on October 10, 2022 in Baltimore. The unidentified victim survived the shooting and Malone was later identified as the person who pulled the trigger. After getting a warrant, B-More’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force detectives arrested Mookie earlier this week.



Mookie recently called out Chrisean and Blueface, claiming they’re “the brokest celebrities in Hollywood.”