A leaked phone call between incarcerated rapper Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Nicole on the night that the “W.A.P.” co-star was shot in her foot following a party at the home of Kylie Jenner.



Lanez talks about what he could remember about the night that got him convicted of crimes connected to the shooting that injured rap star Megan Thee Stallion, confirming that he had too much to drink on that fateful night. Lanez and Nicole also can be heard discussing the backlash in the media about the shooting, and Lanez confirms that he’s been receiving the lion’s share of the heat.



This audio comes out less than a week after Lanez was convicted of the shooting and is currently awaiting sentencing.