Meek Mill Takes Bike Life to the Streets of Ghana

Meek Mill Takes Bike Life to the Streets of Ghana

Afro Nation Ghana kicked off last night in Accra. Before he took the stage for his legendary performance, Meek Mill made his dream of his come true as he rode bikes around the city before his set.

Back in 2019, Meek tweeted his desire to hit Ghana with bikes.

“I’m tryna ride bikes on a beach in Ghana too!!” Meek said. “So whenever I come there have me setup.”

Advertisement

Meek Mill in Ghana riding with the Ghana DC bike stars 🇺🇸🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/TAoxr9i42T — Yussif Awal (@YussifAwal8) December 29, 2022

Meek Mill living his best life in Ghana 💯 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/R4TADvbUpr — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 29, 2022