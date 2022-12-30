Nick Cannon is a father once more.

Cannon and Alyssa Scott announced their second child together was born. It is Cannon’s 12th child. The baby, Halo Marie Cannon, arrived on Dec. 14.

“I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face,” Scott wrote on Instagram. “I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!”

The pair’s first child, Zen, died after five months due to brain cancer.