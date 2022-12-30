During Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, a brawl and scuffle broke out once Magic Forward Franz Wagner bumped Pistons guard Killian Hayes into his own bench. In the aftermath, the NBA suspended 11 players.

Hayes was handed a three-game suspension without pay after hitting Wagner in the back of the head. NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars suspended Wagner for two games and the Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo for one game.

According to ESPN, Eight members of the Magic were suspended with one game apiece for leaving their bench. Those players included Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, and Wendell Carter Jr.

The 11 suspensions will result in more than $500,000 in lost pay. Hayes will lose the most money, almost $121,000.

