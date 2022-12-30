After a photo from the 1995 Annual Freaknik Festival in Atlanta went viral, names of female artists were thrown around as being in the picture, but the poses and the names mentioned did not match up. One name in particular that was mentioned and now confirmed to be in error, is gospel singer Yolanda Adams.



With the general atmosphere of Freaknik being sexually explicit, it was a real stretch to get Yolanda Adams; fans to believe that she was posing in a botty poppin’ stance during the time her gospel career was morphing into what it is today. Trina, who is confirmed to be in the picture, was still more than three years from releasing her smash single with Trick Daddy, “Nann N****”.



“The Baddest B***h” has now confirmed that Yolanda Adams is not the woman in all black in the bottom right of the picture, much to the assurance of Adams’ fans.