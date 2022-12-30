Buddy Hield gets buckets. During Thursday night’s game with his Indiana Pacers against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Hield hit a three and set a record.

After the game-opening jump ball, Heild caught the ball and elevated for a game-opening 3-pointer, swishing it through the net and taking a 3-0 lead.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, this is the fastest 3-pointer made in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97). The previous record was held by Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, who hit a 3 at 11:56 of the first quarter of a game against the Golden State Warriors on March 5, 2000.

The Pacers would go on to win the game 135-126, and Hield had 25 points. He would hit four more threes in the game.

You can see the video below.