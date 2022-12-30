YFN Lucci’s Attorney Says He Will Not be a Witness Against Young Thug in YSL Rico Case

YFN Lucci and his legal representation state he will not be asked to testify in the YSL Rico case.

Lucci and Young Thug have a long-standing beef. Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling spoke to TMZ and stated he would not be a part of the YSL Rico case. Findling says Lucci has not been in contact with law enforcement that has any involvement in the current YSL case.

“Any party can announce, for example, that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless. So, to be 100% clear, Rayshawn Bennett (Lucci) will not be a witness in the YSL case,” Findling said.

Like Young Thug, Lucci is currently sitting in jail for a trial involving murder charges. His focus is presently on the Fulton County case.