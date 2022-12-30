Paper Route Empire (PRE), Young Dolph’s label, announced today that tickets for the DOLPHLAND pop-up museum tour are now on sale and can be purchased at: www.thedolphlandmuseum.com.

In addition to ticket sales, PRE announced new tour dates today, with more locations to follow. Purchasers of tickets will be immediately eligible to win $100,000. At the end of the tour, one winner will be announced.

DOLPHLAND Pop-Up Museum Tour Dates:

1/13 – 1/16: NYC

1/20– 1/22: Dallas, TX

1/27– 1/29 Denver, CO

2/17 – 2/19: Houston, TX

3/10 – 3/12: Washington, DC

The DOLPHLAND pop-up museum, curated in collaboration with Trap Music Museum, will tour nationally beginning in New York City on January 13-15, 2023, in honor of the late multi-platinum-selling rapper’s freshly released posthumous album Paper Route Frank.

Visitors to the DOLPHLAND pop-up museum tour will be enveloped in a sensory overload of everything artistically Young Dolph. Aside from art, participants will have access to specially created souvenirs that will only be available in locations visited by the DOLPHLAND pop-up museum tour.