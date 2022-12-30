Young Thug to Receive COVID-19 Test After Outbreak of Virus in Co-Defendants and Legal Teams

Jail officials will be testing Young Thug for COVID-19 after an outbreak of the virus among co-defendants in the YSL Rico Case.

According to TMZ, a set of defendants and attorneys in the case have tested positive for COVID, citing an elevated risk for Thug to have contracted the virus. The court order obtained by TMZ was dated for Dec. 28 and currently did not have results.

Young Thug might soon be fighting more than charges … as a COVID-19 outbreak has hit several of his codefendants in his RICO case.

Also, in the YSL RICO Case, YFN Lucci and his legal representation state he will not be asked to testify.

Lucci and Young Thug have a long-standing beef. Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling spoke to TMZ and stated he would not be a part of the YSL Rico case. Findling says Lucci has not been in contact with law enforcement that has any involvement in the current YSL case.

“Any party can announce, for example, that Abraham Lincoln is on their witness list, but those words alone are meaningless. So, to be 100% clear, Rayshawn Bennett (Lucci) will not be a witness in the YSL case,” Findling said.

Like Young Thug, Lucci is currently sitting in jail for a trial involving murder charges. His focus is presently on the Fulton County case.