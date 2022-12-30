The latest YSL member to accept a plea deal is Trontavious Stephens, nicknamed “Tick” and “Slug.” HipHopDX notes Stephens appeared in court on Thursday (Dec. 20) and pleaded guilty to racketeering and receiving a sentence of 10 years.

Stephens received credit for two years, and the remaining sentence will be spent on probation. Stephens also agreed to testify at trial and won’t be able to use the Fifth Amendment. In his hearing, Stephens stated he was a founding member of YSL, and acknowledged crimes of robbing a woman while also confirming the meaning of a message from Young Thug.

The text read, “Y’all aint beat him up or shot him yet? Y’all gettin’ soft.” Stephens confirmed the meaning and revealed it was targeted toward an enemy.

BREAKING: Trontavious Stephens aka Tick aka Slug takes plea deal in #YoungThug case. He faced 5-20 yrs on the racketeering count. (only count charged) He received 10 years, with 2 yrs time served & remaining 8 yrs on probation. He will be released. He is #8 of 28 to plead out. pic.twitter.com/bLrJqaE0VL — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) December 29, 2022

More on plea: Stephens agrees to testify truthfully at trial & can't assert 5th.He admits YSL is a gang, that he is one of the founding members. He says YSL changed name from Young Slime Life to Young Successful Lifestyle after Jeffrey Williams aka #YoungThug signed a record deal pic.twitter.com/TudVDgHiMd — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) December 29, 2022

More on plea..SONG LYRICS. Stephens admits he's been accused of & arrested for robbing women. Prosecutor brings up #YoungThug's song "You" & the verse "She gettin' robbed by Tick." Stephens says he goes by Tick. (This is important to state's case involving lyrics) pic.twitter.com/OL9Ep8JD43 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) December 29, 2022