21 Savage performed at RED Studios in Hollywood for the season finale of Amazon Music Live Concert Series, hosted by 2 Chainz. Savage kicked up the event with his smash track “Jimmy Cooks,” which debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He also played “X,” “rockstar,” “Bank Account,” “Ball w/o you,” and “Rich Flex” from his latest joint album with Drake Her Loss. The album began with sixteen tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and went on to have the biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop collection of the year and the fourth-largest streaming week for any album.


This event follows Savage’s recognition by the state of Georgia as an exceptional citizen for his ongoing philanthropic activities in the community and nationally with his ‘bank account’ financial literacy initiative. Savage was recognized with a proclamation declaring December 21st (12/21) as “21 Savage Day” across the state of Georgia, presented by State Representative Billy Mitchell (District 88). This year, 21 Savage and his Leading by Example Foundation sponsored their 4th annual Holiday Grant-A-Wish Event, inviting 100 Atlanta parents and children to the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA for an evening packed with gifts like as Moolah wifi free iPads, Christmas goodies, and holiday cheer.

You can see images from the performance below.

