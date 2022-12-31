Barbara Walter, the legendary ABC News anchor and correspondent, died on Friday (Dec. 30). She was 93 years old. ABC has confirmed her death.

Walters joined ABC News in 1976 and was the first female anchor of an evening news program, eventually co-hosting 20/20 and creating The View. In a stellar career, Walters won 12 Emmy awards. She departed The View in 2014 but continued as an executive producer and doing interviews.

Disney CEO Bob Iger released a statement on her passing.

“Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline.”

You can read more about Walters’ extraordinary life via ABC here.