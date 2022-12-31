The new Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody is in theaters. With the film hitting screens, some close to Houston are remembering moments with her. One of which is Clive Davis, the film’s co-producer, who detailed to Page Six that he was shocked to hear about her death and was with her just days before.

Davis said, “it never occurred to me” that Houston would die 48 hours after he was with her and was currently working on her sobriety.

“She was showing me what she had done in rehab,” Davis said. “How she had given up smoking, how she had cleared her throat of nicotine. And she was wanting to start going in the studio….I never would have thought 48 hours before her death, that she would pass, that there would be that horrendous, premature end to her life.

Advertisement

“She was making a valiant attempt during that period to give up drugs and rehabilitate herself.”

Houston was found dead in a Beverly Hilton suite in February 2012. She was noted to have died accidentally by drowning and the combination of “effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use.”