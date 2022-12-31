In the middle of list season, Jim Jones has dropped one of his own – the 10 hottest podcasts of 2022. Shared on Instagram, Jones dropped a list led by Drink Champs and included The Joe Budden Podcast, Caresha Please, and more.

“After considerable deliberation and numerous talks wit th top 10 committee we have finally decided on our top 10 pod casters of 2022,” Jones wrote.

Before getting into the list, Jones stated B. Dot and Elliot Wilson’s Rap Radar could pick up a spot next year. The Top 5, in order, are Drink Champs, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, EYL, The Joe Budden Podcast, and Kai Cenat.

You can see the full list below.