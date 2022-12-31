LeBron James celebrated his birthday in a grand fashion. King James arrived in Atlanta on his 38th birthday to take on the Atlanta Hawks. Before tipoff, teammate Dennis Schroeder stated Bron told the locker room he would score 40 points in a win. He did just that.

Dazzling the Atlanta crowd, Bron flirted with a triple-double and poured in 47 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. The Lakers won 130-121.

“I’ve been scoring 30 and it hasn’t worked, so … try 40,” James said in postgame. “And we got a win.”

47 points on 38 years.



LeBron. James. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/XR3mOEnWIA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 31, 2022

“The dude is nothing short of phenomenal, amazing,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said to ESPN. “But it’s something I expect. Like, it doesn’t blow me away. It’s just something I expect from him. It’s just like, ‘Damn! Carry on.'”

Russell Westbrook added 14 points and 11 assists.

The Lakers will kick off the New Year with a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 2.

