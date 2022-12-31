Too $hort Says Chill Out on the Golden State Warriors Because They Can Still Win a Championship

Too $hort says to chill out on his Golden State Warriors. The Oakland legend spoke with TMZ and acknowledged the slump of his Dubs but stated they have the championship pedigree to bounce back.

“The Warriors weren’t seen as a championship team since KD left,” Short said. “Last year the Warriors played good at the very end of the season, got in the playoffs and won it.”

He added, “In music terms, we make a lot of dope songs but when its time to mix those songs down, and master them, and put them on an actual project, all that stuff you were loving in the studio may not fly when you put it out to the public.”

Too Short may be right. On Christmas the Warriors got a HUGE win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Recently, Too $hort received a proclamation from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf over the weekend designating Dec. 10, 2022, as “Too $hort Day,” and a street was renamed in his honor.

The three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland was formally renamed “Too $hort Way” in a ceremony attended by Ice Cube, Mistah F.A.B., and Sway Calloway, all of whom spoke on stage to express their congratulations. Too $hort Way is just outside Fremont High School, $hort’s alma mater, and where he walked to school for years.

The proclamation and street renaming were part of the Mayor’s intention to honor $hort’s artistic legacy and accomplishments to the Oakland community, particularly with hit songs such as “Blow the Whistle,” “Shake That Monkey,” “The Ghetto,” “Gettin It,” and others. In addition, $hort announced a collaboration with the Oakland Unified School District, Affect The Youth, and Fremont High School to restore marching bands and music programs to the district.