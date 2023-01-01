n the evening hours on Thursday, December 29, philanthropist and rapper Trae The Truth willfully cooperated turning himself into Houston authorities after rapper Z-Ro pressed charges for assault in regards to an altercation earlier this year in August. Trae, who is known across the country for his passion for people and his countless hands on help including aid for the Jackson water crisis, Florida rescue efforts, youth give backs and more, is in good spirits following the charge. The hometown hero is currently out on bail awaiting next steps in defense against the charges and claims pursued by Z-Ro