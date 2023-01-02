Film star Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable” condition after a snow plowing accident. Variety notes the actor was injured but is in stable condition, supported by his family.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” Renner’s rep confirmed with Variety. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

Renner owns a home in Washoe County, Nevada, which received heavy snowfall on New Year’s Eve.

Advertisement

Renner is known for his recurring role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also as the star of Mayor of Kingstown.