Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti Make it Instagram Official on New Year’s Eve

Yo Gotti has spoken a relationship with Angela Simmons into existence. What started as a bar on Gotti’s banger “Down in the DM” has resulted in a set of stunning Instagram pictures confirming their relationship on New Year’s Eve.

The star duo posed in and out of a Rolls-Royce, both in all Black, toasting to champagne and more.

“You are all I need and more,” Simmons wrote on Instagram with a heart emoji.

You can see all the images below.