XXXTentacion’s 2018 murder in South Florida will soon see justice with a January 9, 2023 trial date, however, the request by one of the co-defendants accused of the killing to subpoena Drake has intensified, with his lawyer filing a formal request to have Drake and DJ Akademiks testify in court claiming their alleged involvement.

Mauricio Padilla, the attorney for Dedrick Williams, one of the four men accused of fatally shooting XXXTentacion, submitted a request to Broward County Circuit Judge Michael Usan to have Drake and DJ Akademiks subpoenaed to court. The submitted document says, “The testimony of the said Aubrey Drake Graham is material to the case, and it is necessary to take the deposition of the said Aubrey Drake Graham to prevent the failure of justice.”

It was well known that Drake and XXXTencion had beef before his death, with X accusing Drizzy of stealing his style and now Williams’ attorney alleges that Drake spoke on X’s murder in the song “On BS”. Padilla added Akademiks to his subpoena list because he says that Ak speaks on the case regularly on his platform. “Mr. Allen, who goes by the stage name ‘DJ Akademiks,’ posted his podcast on December 21, where he openly discusses the case, acknowledges being served, and states, ‘I am not showing up to court to talk to y’all n****s.’ It is clear that nothing short of a court order will ensure Mr. Allen’s participation in a deposition,” read the request.

The trial begins a week from today. TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.