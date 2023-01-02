Uncle Murda recently released his 2022 Rap-Up, and took some shots at Freddie Gibbs regarding his beef with Benny The Butcher which led to him getting beat up at a barbeque restaurant in Buffalo, NY.

In the Rap Up, Uncle Murda rapped: “Let’s talk about Freddie Gibbs like really wassup with him? / Niggas robbed him in Buffalo and he got beat up again / He be out here looking like a cold-blooded sucker.”

It didn’t take long before Gibbs responded to Uncle Murda on Twitter, saying that the Rap Up rapper was “friendly as a box of puppies” every time they saw each other.

Uncle Murda be friendly as a box of puppies every time I see him. — Big 🐰 (@FreddieGibbs) January 2, 2023

Uncle Murda was referencing an incident that took place last year where Freddie Gibbs was beaten up by members of Benny The Butchers entourage at a barbeque restaurant in Buffalo, New York. A fan of the Gary, Indiana artist saw the whole thing go down and even said that Benny’s people took Freddie’s chain during the attack.

Benny even went on to brag about the incident on Instagram live and showed the chain his goons snatched from Gibbs. Gibbs was on tour during the incident, and pictures were shortly released which showed his swollen eye.

Freddie Gibbs got jumped and had his chain snatched in Buffalo… and he still came out to perform pic.twitter.com/TGAhGffxxP — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 16, 2022

Elsewhere in the Rap Up, Uncle Murda took shots at Kanye who he also named “Donkey Of The Year.” In the Rap Up, Uncle Murda rapped:

“Let’s talk about Kanye being antisemitic, the adidas deal that made him a billionaire got deaded / Now he only worth ’bout four, five hundred M’s / He lost his momma, Pete Davidson started fucking Kim / He be dressing dusty now, he don’t even look rich / He been looking stressed since that white boy took his bitch.”

He added: “You already know JAY-Z be ignoring him, he violated George Floyd, Black people ain’t supporting him / He was on ‘Drink Champs’ sounding like a fucking clown / N.O.R.E. and them had to go and take the interview down / He defended the cop that had George Floyd on the ground, he say dumb shit whenever there’s a camera around / And it’s like he say this shit without no hesitation, his friends need to make sure he taking his medication.”