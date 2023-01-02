Hit-Boy said he had one more spalsh for 2022 and held to the promise. Before midnight ringing in 2023, Hit-Boy dropped his new single “2 Certified,” featuring British rapper Avelino. According to Billboard, the single is the latest introduction to Hit-Boy’s upcoming sixth studio album.

The single featured bars from Hit-Boy, answering Avelino’s call to rap more. In a paired video directed by THIRDEYERAZ, Hit-Boy and Avelino take on a beat pad while also dealing with a moment of paparazzi.

“My engineer David Kim, who was mixing the Nas album, was also mixing Avelino’s album down the hall,” Hit-Boy says of the collaboration. “So Avelino came through, and by the end of the night, we had this record done.”

You can hear the single and see the video below.