Kanye West is said to be missing after his lawyers can’t reach him to inform him that he’s dropped as a client. The law firm dropped the rapper after his antisemitic rants.

West went missing sometime last month. His former business manager, who is suing him for $4.5 million, said in court that he hasn’t spoken to Ye in weeks.

But most surprisingly, Ye allegedly missed spending the Christmas holidays with his four children– 9-year-old daughter North, son Saint, 7, daughter Chicago, 4, and 3-year-old son, Psalm.

Advertisement

Friends say he would never miss spending the holidays with his kids who he loves dearly. Greenberg Traurig LLP, which represented West until recently, told Insider magazine that the law firm can’t find West to tell him they’ve dropped him as a client.

Legally they must formally notify West that they no longer represent him. But they are unable to locate him. In a December 12 letter to a federal judge reviewed by Insider, an attorney for the firm told the judge they were unable to reach him.

The judge, Analisa Torres, said the law firm can’t officially cut ties with Kanye until they hand him her court order allowing them to withdraw as his attorneys of record. This is troubling news for Ye’s fans who are growing more worried as time passes with still no word from him.

Has anybody seen Kanye?