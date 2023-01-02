As 2022 drew to a close, a rift between Master P and his son Romeo Miller appeared to be brewing. In case you missed it, Master P and Romeo aired each other out on social media, exposing issues in their relationship.

Romeo would hit social media on New Year’s Eve and reveal “very hard conversations” were had, leading to a healthy place the duo will enter in 2023 with.

“In order to be used, you have to be willing to be misunderstood and humiliated sometimes. Noah was mocked for building the boat, Jairus showed us that sometimes we have to be willing to walk through the dead places so that God could show us how he can use every situation, no one ever thought little David could defeat the giant, and we all know the mistreatment of Jesus. My point, I’m willing to fall on my sword for mines! It was never about parent vs child, or this false narrative or that, it was about doing whatever had to be done for the growth of my family. Today, December 31st, me and my father @masterp had very hard conversations; ironically outside in the rain, but in order for any generation to grow, that communication has to be had and reciprocated on both sides. The good, the bad, and the ugly. No matter the journey ahead, our family can truly begin to heal and I believe many others will use our story as an example to learn from. What a way to close the year! Vivre (live) l’amour (love) et pardonner (forgive). #ForTyty” – Romeo Miller

Master P shared the same image with his own message:

Advertisement