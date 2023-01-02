The New Year’s Eve CNN countdown show is notably one of wild moments and laughs. This year, CNN wouldn’t allow the team to be tipsy, but they did throw in Andy Cohen for a bit of spalsh during the broadcast. Making an appearance during the show was Nick Cannon, who was asked by Cohen about the future of his parenting, by asking would the mogul one day be getting a vasectomy.

“Is that what you want me to get?” Cannon asked. “This is my body, my choice!”

Cannon would later state, “Clearly, I don’t have a plan. That should’ve been clear from the jump.”

Last week, Cannon and Alyssa Scott announced their second child together was born. It is Cannon’s 12th child. The baby, Halo Marie Cannon, arrived on Dec. 14.

“I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face,” Scott wrote on Instagram. “I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!”

The pair’s first child, Zen, died after five months due to brain cancer.