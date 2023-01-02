Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter made its debut at the top of the year and brought out new horrifying stories about the now-incarcerated R&B legend. One of the new stories is from Ebonié Doyle, who said R. Kelly invited them to his home in 1993, kicking off a relationship that would turn violent once she saw a sex tape with Aaliyah.

“Rob used to … have the tour bus sitting outside of my high school, waiting for me to get out. He was at my high school graduation. He was very, very involved,” Doyle stated.

According to Rolling Stone, Doyle allegedly moved in with Kelly after she was kicked out of her home for seeing the singer. She stated he was sexually controlling and would have her sit in an arched-back position for hours and filmed her to see if she held it.

Doyle stated R. Kelly would deny a relationship with Aaliyah but noticed how they had similar body appearances and eventually found a basket of VHS tapes, one of which was a film of Kelly having sex with Aaliyah.

“The tape that I put in was of him and Aaliyah together,” Doyle said. “What I saw on that tape was he and Aaliyah being intimate. They were on the tour bus, and everything that I had asked him was confirmed on the tape.”

Doyle stated once Kelly found out she saw the tape, he pushed her down stairs. Their relationship continued, however, only ending once she stated Kelly would begin to look at her 12-year-old daughters with a weird look during visits to McDonald’s.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter debuts on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 on Lifetime.