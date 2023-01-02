After opening the season with poor play, many wrote off the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers. Last month, the Packers were 4-8, facing requests for Jordan Love to take over for AR12. Now, they win next week, and they are in the playoffs.

After routing the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers hit the podium calling the moment to host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field and get in the playoffs “special.”

Lambeau will be ROCKIN’ in Week 18 🏟🎸#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/Xl0F5WYb2M — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 2, 2023

“It’s been an interesting year,” said Rodgers. “It hasn’t been my best football at times, but I’ve been asked to step up my leadership and be someone the guys can count on to keep it together, even when it doesn’t seem like there’s anything to play for or we don’t have a chance to make a run. There’s been a lot of special moments throughout the year.”

On Sunday, Rodgers threw for 159 yards and one touchdown.