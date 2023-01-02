Don’t ever count out Tom Brady. In a win and in scenario against division rival Carolina Panthers, Tom Brady exploded to throw 432 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win and the playoffs. All three of Brady’s touchdown passes went to Mike Evans, who had 207 receiving yards.

Brady, who has suffered an up-and-down season, faced a 14-0 hole during the game but, as Evans said, “Tom was dropping dimes.”

“Those were some really, really good balls. This was one of the best games I’ve seen Tom play since he’s been here.”

Brady spoke highly of Evans to ESPN, calling him “an amazing player.”

“I’ve missed him too many times this year, so it was nice to connect with him, and hopefully, we can keep that going. I think we will.”

Brady and Evans will likely be healthy scratches next week when the Bucs host the Atlanta Falcons to end their season. The Bucs will host a first-round playoff game and take on the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles.