Several videos which have now went viral show Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin take a hard helmet to the chest during the Bills game vs. Cincinnati and soon after collapsed on the field, temporarily suspending the game.

Hamlin suddenly fell to the ground after tackling receiver Tee Higgins, which required the 24-year-old safety to receive CPR and send both teams back int the locker room until further notice just 5:58 into the first quarter. The play came on a second-and-3 play from the Cincinnati 39-yard line. Higgins caught a pass from Joe Burrow for 13 yards and appeared to have his hemet hit Hamlin in the chest.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

If this game resumes on Monday night, it was billed as a heavyweight matchup between two AFC contenders with the No. 1 seed hanging in the balance. Cincinnati was able to go on a 75-yard touchdown drive on its opening possession, while Buffalo managed a field goal before the game ultimately was paused following the Hamlin injury.

