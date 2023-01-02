According to several confirmed reports as well as a video posted on her verified Instagram account, Summer Walker is now the proud mother of a set of twins.

Congrats to Summer Walker and Larry, she shared that she has given birth to twins as she spoke about her labor experience!! ❤️❤️ (📸: @guyxphoto) pic.twitter.com/fvfLE3B8es — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 1, 2023

Walker gave birth to her first child, with whom she shares with super producer London On Da Track, in 2021. Her twins’ father is Larry aka LVRD Pharoah, however, the two are no longer together, but Walker says she still has love for Larry.

Summer’s second birth also comes over a year after releasing her sophomore album, “Still Over It.” That became her first number one album, as it was led by singles such as “Ex For A Reason” featuring JT and “No Love” featuring SZA.

