The Queen of Memphis and former Three 6 Mafia recording artist Gangsta Boo died on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 1) — DJ Paul broke the news to fans on Instagram.

Memphis Fox 13 News reports that Gangsta Boo, real name Lola Mitchell, was found dead at approximately 4 PM CST in Memphis. There is no official word for the cause of death at press time.

Gangsta Boo was seen attending a New Year’s Eve party on Saturday evening via Instagram stories. Artists across the nation shared their condolences on social media following news of Boo’s passing.

Gangsta Boo was the second female member of the iconic Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia, which also included DJ Paul, Juicy J, Chunky Black. Joined the group at 15 years old, Boo is best known for Dirty South classics “Where Dem Dollas At” and “Yeah Hoe.” She parted ways with Three 6 Mafia in 2002 and pursued a solo career that has been idolized by a lot of today’s female hip-hop stars.

Boo recently sat down with Nore and DJ EFN on the hugely popular Drink Champs podcast to share her journey and impact on today’s hip hop.

Gangsta Boo recently collaborated with Latto and fellow Memphis rapper GloRilla on the new hit “FTCU,” released last month on Streamcut/RCA Records.

“Latto has been showing me support for a while,” said Gangsta Boo in a recent interview. “I always see her mentioning my name when they ask her who were some of her inspirations, and when she talked about her dad, she told me that her dad used to support a lot of female rappers and I was one of them. So, that’s kind of how it came about. We just started following each other on the Internet and supporting each other and s—. And yeah, she hit me up last minute. She was like, “Man, I smoked a blunt and had a genius idea. She’s like, ‘The song already done, we already did the video and s— but I want you to be on the outro, the intro or some sort of adlibs.’ I was like, ‘Of course, Latto. I got you, man.’ It was simple just like that. Of course, I would’ve wanted to spit and kill on that mother — but just anytime I can contribute and support any female rapper that I like, that like me back, I’m always down for it.”

Gangsta Boo’s death marks the first hip-hop death of 2023.

More on this story as news becomes available.