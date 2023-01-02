NYC and beyond has been waiting all year for Uncle Murda’s hgihly anticipated “Rap Up 2022” just to see what rappers, entertainers and public figures the East New York, Brooklyn native was going to respectfully disrespect. Everything from the Tory Lanez vs. Megan Thee Stallion verdict to PNB Rock and Takeoff’s murders to Master P’s father/son beef with Romeo was mentioned in this year’s 2022 review.

Murda has really been working himself this past year, as the G-Unit soldier has been on tour overseas with 50 Cent and Tony Yayo as mentioned in the Rap Up.

