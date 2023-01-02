The troubled duo of Hip Hop, Blueface and Chrisean Rock, spent their New Year in Baltimore and before the end of the first night of 2023, Blueface was embroiled in fisticuffs that resulted in one man being left knocked out.

Footage of the fight shows what appears to be several men jumping Blueface, but the B-More native later posted a pic of a person lying on the ground, with the caption reading, “He was sleepy 😴.”

The cause of the fight wasn’t clear, but it’s alleged that the altercation began over issues Blueface has with Chrisean’s family.

