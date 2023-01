[WATCH] Ice Cube Says He Won’t Sue Warner Bros. To Obtain Rights To ‘Friday’

Ice Cube has spoken publicly about gaining control of the Friday franchise, but has recently taken a softer approach to getting the rights back from Warner Brothers, but the co-founding member of N.W.A. says that he’s not willing to take them to court to get it.

The music and movie mogul spoke to TMZ about making a movie called Saturday, which sparked the conversation about the intellectual property of Friday.

Check out Cube’s comments on the fight for Friday HERE

