[WATCH] Robert Griffin III Runs Off on ESPN Crew Once He Finds Out His Wife is in Labor

On Saturday, Robert Griffin III was on hand for ESPN’s coverage of the College Football Playoff. During the live broadcast, Griffin III received a call alerting him his wife was pregnant, Griffin III would complete the call, hand over his mic, and then sprint off the field to be by his wife’s side.

“I gotta go,” RGIII said. “My wife is going into labor. I’ll see you guys later!”

We may get the opportunity to see RGII run off again, as his wife, Grete, his Instagram to reveal it was a false alarm.

