In case you missed it, social media has been entertained all week by the fight between customers and employees at Waffle House.

While the fight actually occurred in 2021, the video resurfaced online in late December 2022 resulting in one of the employees getting fired.

In the video, a customer is seen attacking employees while they defend themselves. One customer climbed on top of the counter while others threw items including even a chair. She was then in for a surprise when one employee caught a chair that was thrown at her.

After the video went viral many joked about the training at Waffle House. Even the legendary Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter, was impressed enough to share a video of herself making firewood out of a chair.

I trained at Waffle House. https://t.co/7QbQb0nsUR — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 29, 2022

Although the employee who caught the chair was defending herself, Wendy was terminated when the video went viral – more than a year after the fight.

According to Wendy, she was quietly terminated and told to turn in her smock and name badge after the video went viral. She started out as a short order cook before being promoted to shift manager 8 months ago. Now she is on the unemployment line. Wendy was also “blacklisted” by Waffle House to prevent her from working at another Waffle House in America. Wendy, a.k.a. @witchdragon5, popped up on Twitter on Dec. 30 to inform her growing fan club that she was terminated for defending herself.

I started at wendys as management for like 6 or 8 months 🤣 but I guess they didn't like my "additude" and I got pushed out quietly as possible…currently I am doing applications around my area and at this point whatever sticks, ya kno — Waffle House Wendy ✊🏼🤟🏼 (@WitchDragon5) December 30, 2022

Great video, sucks they blacklisted you, their loss. I downloaded the fight video for future inspiration. Don't back ever down! 💪 — Levi Jones (@Akalevi83) December 30, 2022

