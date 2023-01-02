Diddy and Yung Miami’s majestic romance has carried into New Year’s Eve. Sharing a couple of images on Instagram, Miami rode an ATV with the mogul, hit a yacht, and more.
“Idc if we on the run baby long as I’m next to you,” Miami wrote on Instagram, evoking JAY-Z and Beyonce “On The Run” single.
In a second post from St. Barths, Miami wears a deep green satin dress and poses next to Diddy holding champagne.
Before 2022 wrapped up, Yung Miami returned with a new episode of Caresha Please. In the episode, Miami sits with Chicago rapper G-Herbo, who had a question for the City Girls rapper about her bae Diddy’s new baby girl.
“Did you know about that baby before October?” Herbo asked.
“Yeah, I did,” Miami responds. “I think communication is the key. I feel like when you dealing with somebody communication is the key. It wasn’t a surprise.”