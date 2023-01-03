Boosie Says Addicts Should Leave Fentanyl Alone in 2023: ‘Go Back to Crack’

Boosie Badazz is begging drug users to abandon fentanyl and return to crack. Hitting Twitter, Boosie brought in the New Year stating he wants to see drug addicts leave fentanyl alone due to higher death rates.

“Check this out, it’s too many people dying in 2022 fucking with fentanyl,” Boosie said. “If you go be an addict you might need to go back to crack. Crackheads live longer than anybody, you still see them around.”

Boosie continued, “That fentanyl shit is way stronger. If you can’t shake it, go back to crack. You gone be funnier. You gone live longer. Food for thought.”

You can hear Boosie’s opinion below.