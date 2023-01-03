Chi-Town slang spitter Aveena Money shared a story on her IG showing her feet standing on the grave of slain Chicago rapper King Von. Aveena is allegedly a member of 051 Young Money, a rival of O-Block. The caption read, “If I had a co*ck, I’ll pull it out and piss on em.”

Chicago rapper Aveena Bankrollzzz, is receiving backlash from fans after she is seen stepping on King Von’s Grave pic.twitter.com/LTdIHiOAW8 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 31, 2022

Observers and King Von fans condemning her actions responded to the post, which only prompted Aveena to respond wit more memes, but later explained that her actions stemmed from losing her family members.

Aveena added, “On Antonio if you know me don’t come under my picture with no preaching sh*t I lost my cousins ima foreva feel like f*ck them n*ggas I said what I said and I keep it on me do sum.”

