Damar Hamlin’s Family Releases a Statement: ‘We Will Release Updates as Soon as We Have Them’

Damar Hamlin’s Family Releases a Statement: ‘We Will Release Updates as Soon as We Have Them’

Damar Hamlin’s family has released a statement following his cardiac arrest emergency during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during his challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

Damar Hamlin’s family releases a statement:



“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.” pic.twitter.com/wGNwUEY35T — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 3, 2023

The Buffalo Bills announced their safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin is currently in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

Hamlin received CPR on the field after he collapsed after a tackle by Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin also received oxygen before he was taken off the field and transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Advertisement

ESPN notes Hamlin is currently sedated. A large amount of the Bills remained at Paycor Stadium before departing and returning to Buffalo.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the NFL said. “The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

After the injury, the Bills entered a moment of prayer. The game was initially set to continue after a delay. Still, Bengals coach Zac Taylor and Bills coach Sean McDermott met midfield to extend the break, eventually leading to postponement.

Hamlin was drafted sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft and had been starting in place of injured safety Micah Hyde.