De La Soul announced on March 3, 2023, their whole discography will be accessible via all streaming services and digital shops. De La Soul’s catalog, which includes the albums 3 Feet High and Rising (1989), De La Soul Is Dead (1991), Buhloone Mindstate (1993), Stakes Is High (1996), Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump (2000), and AOI: Bionix (2002), will be made available to fans on all streaming platforms for the first time ever (2001). The group will also issue limited edition vinyl, CDs, and cassettes through their label AOI and through Chrysalis Records as part of this historic release.

Posdnuos, Dave, and Maseo have formally secured possession of the rights to the master recordings through their new partnership with Reservoir and Chrysalis Records after decades of litigation for their in-demand back catalog. “It’s been 20 plus years overdue, but finally, we are here,” says DJ Maseo.

In the late 1980s, Posdnuos, Trugoy, and Maseo formed De La Soul. By the early 1990s, the group had established itself as a distinctive collective, leveraging early hip-hop inspirations to propel the genre into its Golden Age and beyond. Their critically acclaimed debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising, was created by Grammy-winning hip-hop producer Prince Paul and released on March 3, 1989. The one-of-a-kind album was included to the National Recording Registry, a collection of audio files that the Library of Congress has considered “culturally, historically, or aesthetically important.” The group advanced hip-hop and showed the significance of a well-crafted album as a whole piece of art.

