Deshaun Watson is showing love to his girlfriend Jilly Anais. On her 27th birthday, Watson posted a message to his Instagram, “Happy QUEEN Day Luv!!!!,” Watson wrote. “Today is your day!!!!”

“May The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace! & Continue to bless you with many more years of happiness, love, and success!”

Anais remained by Watson’s side throughout his legal issues and allegations of sexual misconduct. You can see his tribute here.

