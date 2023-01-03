Hip-Hop is mourning after news broke on New Year’s Day about the death of Gangsta Boo. Tributes have poured in across social media, including a new post from GloRilla, who shared messages she received from her fellow Memphis native.

“I normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was she always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up A REAL LEGEND there will never be another Gangsta Boo,” GloRilla wrote on Instagram.

In the messages, Gangsta Boo would encourage GloRilla, including praise for the young star’s AMA performance.

Advertisement

“Glo, u killed the AMA Mane,” Boo wrote. “Ur like legit great at what you for you to be so new, trust me. I know. Take hoes years to figure it out. Go off hoe! And yessss me and chat love you.”

You can see the full run of messages below.

Gangsta Boo, the Queen of Memphis and former Three 6 Mafia recording artist, died on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 1), according to DJ Paul, who broke the news to followers on Instagram.

Memphis According to Fox 13 News, Gangsta Boo, real name Lola Mitchell, was discovered dead in Memphis at 4 p.m. CST. At the time of publication, there is no official word on the cause of death.

On Saturday evening, Gangsta Boo was spotted on Instagram stories attending a New Year’s Eve party. Following the news of Boo’s death, artists around the country expressed their condolences on social media.

Gangsta Boo was the second female member of Three 6 Mafia, a legendary Memphis rap group that also included DJ Paul, Juicy J, and Crunchy Black. Boo, who joined the group at the age of 15, is well known for the Dirty South hits “Where Dem Dollas At” and “Yeah Hoe.” She left Three 6 Mafia in 2002 to pursue a solo career that many of today’s female hip-hop performers look up to.