According to several confirmed reports, Gucci Mane’s artist Mac Critter was arrested for first-degree murder in Memphis, Tennessee, last month. He’d just signed to Gucci’s 1017 imprint two months before the shooting.


Critter, whose real name is Daniel Bates, was arrested for a shooting on December 21 that left one man dead. Bates was booked, had been sitting in the Shelby County Jail, and was officially charged with the killing on December 29.

A message was left on Mac’s social media page: “Mac said he will be home real soon some small to [a] giant.” The message continued, “He wanna thank all his fans for supporting him from day1!!!”

