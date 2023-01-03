Mekhi Phifer Says There Will Never Be A ‘8 Mile’ Sequel: “I’m Sure Eminem Wouldn’t Be In It”

Mekhi Phifer Says There Will Never Be A ‘8 Mile’ Sequel: “I’m Sure Eminem Wouldn’t Be In It”

8 Mile is a classic when it comes to hip-hop movies. The story is loosely based on Eminem’s early days as a rapper in Detroit, before his rise to fame. The song “Lose Yourself” which was featured in the movie was also Em’s first Academy Award win for Best Original Song. TMZ caught up to Mekhi Phifer, who played Jimmy’s friend Future, where they asked him about the possibility of there being a sequel to 8 Mile.

“Sometimes it’s just best to leave it alone. Once you make it a classic, no reason to fool around with it,” he said. Phifer also confirmed that there never was a discussion about possibly doing a second movie. “I think leave the classics alone and it’ll be all good,” Phifer added.

The interviewer then asked if it would be interesting to show what happened after Jimmy finally made it and become a big time rapper. “It could be interesting, but I wouldn’t be in it and I’m sure Eminem wouldn’t be in it either,” Phifer said.

Advertisement

Phifer had revealed on The Breakfast Club in 2014 that he once thought about passing on the role as Future because he thought it was “cheesy.”

“It was interesting because when it first came up I was like, it sounded cheesy,” he said. “I was like, ‘Nah.’ And I was due to start ER actually right before the movie started. And I was like, ‘Nah, I’m just gonna start the show, man.’”

You can watch the interview here