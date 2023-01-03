Shy Glizzy is accused of sexual misconduct by OnlyFans model Sky Bri. The allegations follow the two connecting for Glizzy’s “White Girl” video released last month.

During an appearance on No Jumper, Sky Bri states she was persuaded into taking a strange pill, and soon after, Glizzy would expose himself and ask for oral sex. Sky Bri states she agreed to appear in the video after meeting Glizzy, and he negotiated her fee from $5,000 to $3,000.

Sky Bri states multiple times during the 10-hour video shoot, Glizzy approached her for sexual favors. After being cornered in the kitchen by Glizzy and his team, Ski Bri agreed to take the pill. She stated after she packed her stuff, Glizzy demanded oral sex. After being denied, he didn’t pay her for her appearance.

You can hear it from Sky Bri below.